Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

Join a live virtual cooking demonstration from the comfort of your home. Learn more about plant-forward eating with a registered dietitian.

Recipes include walnut meatless meatballs and parmesan zucchini noodles.

HTK online program provides cooking classes for Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge and cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home.

VA-enrolled Veterans may sign up by calling HTK Dietitian, Liz Klumpp at 610-384-7711 and then dialing extension 3750.

Registered attendees will receive an email from VA Video Connect Appointment with a link in advance. If you’re accessing the appointment from an iPhone or iPad device, you will need to download the VA Video Connect App before clicking the link.