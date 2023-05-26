PACT Act and Enrollment Event

Join us at the Coatesville VA Medical Center and meet with representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration, the Chester County Director of Veterans Affairs office and the Coatesville VA Medical Center staff to learn more about the PACT Act and enroll for your VA health care benefits.

To enroll for your VA health care benefits, please bring a copy of your DD214 and 2022 total household income & out-of-pocket medical expenses. Applications for VA health care can be found at: www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-10ez

Enroll and receive a Reading Fightin' Phils Throwback Tuesday ticket!