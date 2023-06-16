VA Health Care Presentation & Enrollment Event

When: Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Gap VFW Post 7418 4998 Lincoln Highway Gap , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join us at the Gap VFW Post 7418 an overview of VA health care benefits & services and the PACT Act. Veterans will be able to enroll for VA learn more about the PACT Act and enroll for your VA health care benefits.

To enroll for your VA health care benefits, please bring a copy of your DD214 if you have it and your 2022 total household income & out-of-pocket medical expenses. Applications for VA health care can be found at: www.va.gov/find-forms/about-form-10-10ez/

Enroll and receive a Reading Fightin' Phils Throwback Tuesday game ticket!

Already enrolled for VA health care? Bring a fellow Veteran to the event to enroll for VA health care and you will also receive a free ticket.

Learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT