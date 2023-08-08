Veteran Community Partnership Forum

When: Tue. Aug 29, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 214 6914 Chestnut Street Upper Darby, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Veteran Community Partnership Forum

We want to know more about Veterans needs in the community and ask you to join us for a public forum to help us identify areas we can improve service in areas that matter to you.

Register to participate by contacting our Veteran Community Partnership Chairperson, Shardae Wescott at 484-744-3269 or email shardae.wescott@va.gov