Veteran Community Partnership Forum
When:
Tue. Aug 29, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 214
6914 Chestnut Street
Upper Darby, PA
Cost:
Free
We want to know more about Veterans needs in the community and ask you to join us for a public forum to help us identify areas we can improve service in areas that matter to you.
Register to participate by contacting our Veteran Community Partnership Chairperson, Shardae Wescott at 484-744-3269 or email shardae.wescott@va.gov