Veteran Arts Program Event

When:

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

123 N High Street

West Chester, PA

Cost:

Free

Meet new people, learn a new hobby, and practice self-care.

The Coatesville VA Medical Center Arts & Humanities Committee and Women Veterans Program will be co-hosting a special event open to enrolled Veterans to increase access to arts and humanities activities in our community to support health and well-being.

Register by September 20th to join us at Mayday Coffee by contacting Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov.

