Healthy Living Promotional Table

Join us in celebrating National Nutrition Month and hear about how to eat wisely. Finding a healthy eating pattern that works for you can help prevent and manage chronic disease such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and more.

We will be located in the atrium of Building 3 on our Coatesville campus. While your there, grab a cookbook and learn more about our nutrition programs.

Want to know more but can’t make it to the event? Contact our Healthy Lifestyles Program Manager, Elizabeth Klumpp at 610-384-7711 extension 3750.