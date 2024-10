Come pick up your free green light bulb.

When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: The Atrium of Building 3 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





All Veterans and members of the community are invited to pick up your free green light bulb during this light bulb distribution event in the Atrium of Building 3. Join in supporting Veterans by replacing your porch light or a lamp in your home with a green light bulb.

