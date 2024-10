Stop by the Home of the Brave Foundation welcome table.

When: Mon. Nov 4, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Where: Building 3 Atrium 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





The Home of the Brave Foundation is hosting a table in the Atrium of Building 3 to recognize Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Home of the Brave advocates and supports housing for Veterans.

