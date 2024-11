Show your support for all Veterans who served.

When: Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET Where: The All Faith Chapel, Building 72 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Join the Coatesville VA Medical Center in showing your support for all Veterans who served in the military during our annual Transgender Day of Remembrance observance held at the All Faith Chapel on our Coatesville VA campus. Light refreshments will be served.

Other VA events