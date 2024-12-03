Introduction to Whole Health Class

Learn a different way to approach your health care.

When: Wed. Jan 8, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Building 4 Room B03 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Introducing a different way to approach health care through our Intro to Whole Health Class.

Whole Health is a different way to approach health care, focused on you as a WHOLE person. Living life fully and optimizing health and well-being goes beyond not being sick; it means understanding what matters to you and looking at all aspects in life that contribute to a sense of well-being. Coatesville VA Medical Center is committed to partnering with you on the journey to Whole Health.

Located in Building 4 Room B03.

Walk-ins welcome.

No referral is necessary.

Visit our website for more information and to contact our Whole Health Program Manager.

Wed. Jan 8, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Wed. Feb 12, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Wed. Mar 12, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Wed. Apr 9, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Wed. May 14, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Wed. Jun 11, 2025, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

