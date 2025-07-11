Walk-in Wednesday Job Fair

Coatesville VA Medical Center has open positions for nursing assistants (NAs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and registered nurses (RNs) and is hosting walk-in job fairs on Wednesdays at our Coatesville VA campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RESUMES

Bring a copy of your resume or CV, any licenses or certifications, and transcripts if applicable. Be ready to interview on the spot with a facility representative.

Ensure your federal resume includes:

1. Education, training and certificates with location and dates.

2. Professional experience/employment with location and dates, hours worked per week, duties, special accomplishments etc.

3. Two supervisor references and one co-worker or personal reference with contact information to include telephone number and an e-mail address.

For more tips on federal resumes, please visit the USA JOBS Help Center at https://help.usajobs.gov/how-to.

VIRTUAL OPTION

Email your resume and active licenses or certificates and transcripts to vhacoanursingcareers@va.gov. Veterans and Schedule A applicants should email their DD214 or Schedule A along with their resume.

HAVE QUESTIONS? Visit our jobs and careers webpage at https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/work-with-us/jobs-and-careers/#nursing-careers, email vhacoanursingcareers@va.gov, or contact our nurse recruiter at 484-948-5326.