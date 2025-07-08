Saturday Job Fair
Coatesville VA is hiring. Apply now!
When:
Where:
Building 38 Room B02
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Coatesville VA Medical Center has open positions for nursing assistants (NAs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and registered nurses (RNs) and is hosting a walk-in job fair on Saturday at our Coatesville VA campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Join us in Building 39, Basement Room B02, and be ready to interview on the spot with a facility representative.
RESUMES
Bring a copy of your resume or CV, any licenses or certifications, and transcripts if applicable.
Ensure your federal resume includes:
1. Education, training and certificates with location and dates.
2. Professional experience/employment with location and dates, hours worked per week, duties, special accomplishments etc.
3. Two supervisor references and one co-worker or personal reference with contact information to include telephone number and an e-mail address.
For more tips on federal resumes, please visit the USA JOBS Help Center at https://help.usajobs.gov/how-to.
VIRTUAL OPTION
Email your resume and active licenses or certificates and transcripts to vhacoanursingcareers@va.gov. Veterans and Schedule A applicants should email their DD214 or Schedule A along with their resume.
HAVE QUESTIONS?
Visit our jobs and careers webpage at https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/work-with-us/ then click jobs and careers, email vhacoanursingcareers@va.gov, or contact our nurse recruiter at 484-948-5326.