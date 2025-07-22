Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk

Come out and walk or run to raise awareness for Veteran suicide prevention. Proceeds support suicide prevention efforts for Veterans receiving care at Coatesville VAMC.

Free to Veterans & Active Duty Service Members.

Register in advance: $35

Late registration (after September 4): increases to $40 and T-shirt size will not be guaranteed.

Same Day registration is accepted and will open at 7:30 am.

Race starts promptly at 9 a.m.

Register now.