Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk
Walk or run to raise awareness for Veteran suicide prevention.
When:
No event data
Where:
Parking Lot D
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Come out and walk or run to raise awareness for Veteran suicide prevention. Proceeds support suicide prevention efforts for Veterans receiving care at Coatesville VAMC.
Free to Veterans & Active Duty Service Members.
Register in advance: $35
Late registration (after September 4): increases to $40 and T-shirt size will not be guaranteed.
Same Day registration is accepted and will open at 7:30 am.
Race starts promptly at 9 a.m.