Introduction to Whole Health Class
Learn about a different way to approach your health care.
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 4 Room B03
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Introducing a different way to approach health care through our Intro to Whole Health Class.
Whole Health is a different way to approach health care, focused on you as a WHOLE person. Living life fully and optimizing health and well-being goes beyond not being sick; it means understanding what matters to you and looking at all aspects in life that contribute to a sense of well-being. Coatesville VA Medical Center looks forward to partnering with you on the journey to Whole Health.
Located in Building 4, Room B03.
Walk-ins welcome.
No referral necessary.
Visit our website for more information and to contact our Whole Health Program Manager.
https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/programs/whole-health/
Wed. Aug 27, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Sep 24, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 22, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET