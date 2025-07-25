Skip to Content

Introduction to Whole Health Class

Scenes of Whole Health activities.

Learn about a different way to approach your health care.

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

Building 4 Room B03

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Introducing a different way to approach health care through our Intro to Whole Health Class.

Whole Health is a different way to approach health care, focused on you as a WHOLE person. Living life fully and optimizing health and well-being goes beyond not being sick; it means understanding what matters to you and looking at all aspects in life that contribute to a sense of well-being. Coatesville VA Medical Center looks forward to partnering with you on the journey to Whole Health.

Located in Building 4, Room B03.
Walk-ins welcome.
No referral necessary.

Visit our website for more information and to contact our Whole Health Program Manager.

https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/programs/whole-health/

 

Wed. Aug 27, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Sep 24, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 22, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 