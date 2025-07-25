Introduction to Whole Health Class

Learn about a different way to approach your health care.

Introducing a different way to approach health care through our Intro to Whole Health Class.

Whole Health is a different way to approach health care, focused on you as a WHOLE person. Living life fully and optimizing health and well-being goes beyond not being sick; it means understanding what matters to you and looking at all aspects in life that contribute to a sense of well-being. Coatesville VA Medical Center looks forward to partnering with you on the journey to Whole Health.

Located in Building 4, Room B03.

Walk-ins welcome.

No referral necessary.

Visit our website for more information and to contact our Whole Health Program Manager.

https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/programs/whole-health/