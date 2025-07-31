Veterans in the Hive: A path to thrive virtual course

Spend the day learning from some of the nation's top beekeeping experts.

Heroes to Hives partners with VA to host a free online national conference.

Register now through August 29th to spend the day learning best practices from some of the nation's top beekeeping experts at this free VA Manchester online event. Sessions cover topics relevant to new and experienced beekeepers alike, with special sessions focused on apitherapy from our friends at the American Apitherapy Society.

Come learn in a military-focused environment and between sessions, there are interactive mini workshops including yoga for beekeepers, health and wellness as a beekeeper, and more!

Alternately, you may register by sending an email to Valerie.Carter2@va.gov that includes first and last name, preferred email address, state you’ll be physically located in when attending, and identify yourself as one of the following: Veteran, Veteran’s dependent, VA staff or beekeeping educator.