Veteran Seminar & Breakfast

Learn more about and access the benefits and services you've earned.

Join us for breakfast and learn about the mental health services at Coatesville VA, homeless outreach, Veteran National Cemetery, and more! Veteran-specific vendors will be available to assist with benefits and questions about the VA.

Register now for this event, hosted by the Chester County Veteran Affairs Council and the Chester County Department of Veterans Affairs.

REGISTER NOW: https://chescodhstrainings.schedulemeappointments.com/?b2ZmZXJpbmdpZD02Mjgz