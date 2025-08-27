Mental Health Summit: Finding Meaning through Mental Health Recovery

Looking for information and education on recovery-oriented services? Join us.

This event will be virtual this year, and will take place via Microsoft Teams. A link will be emailed out to all registrants.

Join us for this event is open to VA staff, Veterans, family members, and community stakeholders, and offers information and education on recovery-oriented services available through the Coatesville VA Medical Center. Learn more about:

Whole Health: Supporting Your Recovery

The Meaningful Work of Vocational Rehabilitation

Stronger Together: Suicide Prevention through Safe Storage and Supportive Conversations

Please register using the link or by calling Rebecca Hyman at 610-384-7711, extension 5624.