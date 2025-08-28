Thoughtful Thursday Make & Take Event

Veterans are welcome to stop by and learn about resources to support their health and well-being and create a micro-floral arrangement to take home.

Thoughtful Thursday is where we focus on being more mindful and considerate of others and their needs. It encourages acts of kindness, empathy, and positive actions, both at home and in public.

Practicing Thoughtful Thursday can lead to a more positive and connected environment, both personally and professionally. It can also improve one's sense of well-being by engaging in acts of kindness and service.

Call Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at 610-384-7711, extension 6813, with any questions.