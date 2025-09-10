Homeless Veteran Stand Down

Know a Veteran at risk of becoming homeless?

Are you a Veteran facing eviction? Are you a homeless Veteran in Chester County, Delaware County, or Montgomery County? This collaborative event brings together Coatesville VAMC, other local government agencies, and community service organizations to offer a wide range of critical resources that promote health, stability and self-sufficiency. Join us at the Coatesville VA campus to get information on and connect with:

Eviction prevention, emergency housing and legal aid

Health screenings and medical referrals

Food pantry, hygiene items, and clothing

VA enrollment, VA health care, and VA mental health care

TRANSPORTATION

Need transportation to Coatesville VA? Pick-up locations in the three counties will be announced at a later date.

DONATIONS

To donate items or money for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, please contact Jennifer Lilly, CDCE Chief, at 610-383-0272 or email Jennifer.Lilly2@va.gov.

If you know a Veteran at risk of becoming homeless, encourage them to call the Homeless Outreach Department at 610-384-7711, extension 5771.