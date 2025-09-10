Homeless Veteran Stand Down
Know a Veteran at risk of becoming homeless?
When:
Where:
Parking Lot D
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Are you a Veteran facing eviction? Are you a homeless Veteran in Chester County, Delaware County, or Montgomery County? This collaborative event brings together Coatesville VAMC, other local government agencies, and community service organizations to offer a wide range of critical resources that promote health, stability and self-sufficiency. Join us at the Coatesville VA campus to get information on and connect with:
- Eviction prevention, emergency housing and legal aid
- Health screenings and medical referrals
- Food pantry, hygiene items, and clothing
- VA enrollment, VA health care, and VA mental health care
TRANSPORTATION
Need transportation to Coatesville VA? Pick-up locations in the three counties will be announced at a later date.
DONATIONS
To donate items or money for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, please contact Jennifer Lilly, CDCE Chief, at 610-383-0272 or email Jennifer.Lilly2@va.gov.
If you know a Veteran at risk of becoming homeless, encourage them to call the Homeless Outreach Department at 610-384-7711, extension 5771.