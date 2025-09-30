Veteran's Art Program | Downingtown Board & Brush

Join us to complete a DIY project with your peers. Each program is open to 10 participants. Participants may only attend one of the programs. All participants MUST pre-register using the link below for your preferred time by Tuesday, October 28th.

*Participants must pre-select their project and go through "Register & Pay" process to enroll. The fee will show as $0, then consent to the vendor policies. Use Access code “DIY.” You will receive a confirmation email from the vendor.

Please arrive to the event on time and wear comfortable clothes for crafting. Light refreshments will be served.

Please direct any questions to Angela Shaffner at 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov