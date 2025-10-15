Skip to Content

After Hours Flu Clinic

Evening walk-in flu shots available

When:

Where:

Primary Care, Building 2, First Floor

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Protect yourself, protect your family this flu season. Get your flu vaccine during our after-hours walk-in flu clinic from 
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 22.

No need to schedule an appointment. Just walk into primary care in Building 2 on the 1st floor, and please bring your VA health care ID and wear a loose-fitting short-sleeved shirt.

Locations 
Coatesville campus: Primary Care in Building 2, First Floor 
West Norriton Outpatient Clinic: Check-in Desk 
Delaware County Outpatient Clinic: Check-in Desk

Can’t make it to the after-hours event?
Schedule an appointment by calling at (610) 383-0239.

Have an upcoming appointment? 
Ask if you can get your flu shot at your appointment.

