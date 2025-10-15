After Hours Flu Clinic
Evening walk-in flu shots available
When:
Where:
Primary Care, Building 2, First Floor
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Protect yourself, protect your family this flu season. Get your flu vaccine during our after-hours walk-in flu clinic from
4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 22.
No need to schedule an appointment. Just walk into primary care in Building 2 on the 1st floor, and please bring your VA health care ID and wear a loose-fitting short-sleeved shirt.
Locations
Coatesville campus: Primary Care in Building 2, First Floor
West Norriton Outpatient Clinic: Check-in Desk
Delaware County Outpatient Clinic: Check-in Desk
Can’t make it to the after-hours event?
Schedule an appointment by calling at (610) 383-0239.
Have an upcoming appointment?
Ask if you can get your flu shot at your appointment.