After Hours Flu Clinic

Protect yourself, protect your family this flu season. Get your flu vaccine during our after-hours walk-in flu clinic from

4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 22.

No need to schedule an appointment. Just walk into primary care in Building 2 on the 1st floor, and please bring your VA health care ID and wear a loose-fitting short-sleeved shirt.

Locations

Coatesville campus: Primary Care in Building 2, First Floor

West Norriton Outpatient Clinic: Check-in Desk

Delaware County Outpatient Clinic: Check-in Desk

Can’t make it to the after-hours event?

Schedule an appointment by calling at (610) 383-0239.

Have an upcoming appointment?

Ask if you can get your flu shot at your appointment.