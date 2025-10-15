Healthy Teaching Kitchen
Register now for the next HTK session starting October 29th.
Location provided upon registration.
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Free
For this next series of weekly Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes, choose to join in person or virtually.
This three-class "Flavors of Fall" series meets on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Join us on the Coatesville campus or virtually from the comfort of your home.
Week 1
Learn about cooking safety, eating well on a budget, and focus on your plate.
Week 2
Learn about cost-friendly grocery shopping, plan your meals with success
Week 3
Learn about reducing food waste, cooking for one or two.
Registration Required
Registering in advance is required, whether you attend in person or virtually. For more information, contact Jessica Garnett 610-384-7711 at extension 3760.