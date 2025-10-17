Skip to Content

FREE VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Course

S.A.V.E. Course for Service Members, Veterans and their Families. Learn about assisting someone in a crisis, and options for firearm storage.

You can prevent Veteran suicide. Start by learning the VA S.A.V.E. acronym.

When:

No event data

Where:

VFW Post 9788

324 Sawmill Lane

Horsham, PA

Cost:

Free

Learn about assisting someone experiencing a crisis, and options for firearm storage. The VA S.A.V.E. course is 
for servicemembers, Veterans and their families. 

R.S.V.P. by November 7th to Shardae Wescott 484-744-3269. Participants will receive a certificate of completion after the course. 
 

VA Mental Health Services
Get information about inpatient and outpatient services available through VA at www.mentalhealth.va.gov

Online Resource Locator
Find VA facilities, Vet Centers, suicide prevention coordinators, and other VA resources at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net/ResourceLocator.

Make the Connection
 Veterans and their loved ones can find out how to connect with VA resources at www.MakeTheConnection.net

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Program
Locate the VA PTSD program nearest you at www.ptsd.va.gov.

