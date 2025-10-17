FREE VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Course

You can prevent Veteran suicide. Start by learning the VA S.A.V.E. acronym.

Learn about assisting someone experiencing a crisis, and options for firearm storage. The VA S.A.V.E. course is

for servicemembers, Veterans and their families.

R.S.V.P. by November 7th to Shardae Wescott 484-744-3269. Participants will receive a certificate of completion after the course.



VA Mental Health Services

Get information about inpatient and outpatient services available through VA at www.mentalhealth.va.gov.

Online Resource Locator

Find VA facilities, Vet Centers, suicide prevention coordinators, and other VA resources at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net/ResourceLocator.

Make the Connection

Veterans and their loved ones can find out how to connect with VA resources at www.MakeTheConnection.net.

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Program

Locate the VA PTSD program nearest you at www.ptsd.va.gov.