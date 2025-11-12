Heroic Gardens
Working with plants can help improve your mood, concentration, self-esteem, and ability to relax.
When:
Where:
2495 General Armistead Avenue, Suite A
Norristown, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us at our upcoming plant-based activities to learn more about plants, plant care and maintenance in a social setting. While you’re there, you’ll raise your awareness of self and the importance of nature.
Heroic Gardens has partnered with Coatesville VAMC to bring plant-based activity programming to our Veterans. Raise your awareness of self, the importance of nature and plants, plant care and maintenance while enjoying a positive social activity.
RSVP
Angela Tribble, 610-384-7711 ext. 2957 or send a secure message Coatesville- Whole Health- Admin
Fri. Nov 28, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Dec 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET