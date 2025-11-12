Working with plants can help improve your mood, concentration, self-esteem, and ability to relax.

Join us at our upcoming plant-based activities to learn more about plants, plant care and maintenance in a social setting. While you’re there, you’ll raise your awareness of self and the importance of nature.

Heroic Gardens has partnered with Coatesville VAMC to bring plant-based activity programming to our Veterans. Raise your awareness of self, the importance of nature and plants, plant care and maintenance while enjoying a positive social activity.

RSVP

Angela Tribble, 610-384-7711 ext. 2957 or send a secure message Coatesville- Whole Health- Admin