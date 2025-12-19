Healthy Teaching Kitchen Live Cooking Class
Increase your nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and confidence in cooking.
When:
Wed. Feb 4, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
To register or find out more information by contacting Jessica Garnett:
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides live cooking classes for enrolled Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home.
RECIPES INCLUDE: Hummus and Veggie Wrap-up, Crunchy Taco Salad, Un-Stuffed Pepper Skillet with Apple Walnut Salad, No-bake Cheesecakes and Chocolate Chip Chickpea Cookie Dough.
Join us in person at CVAMC or virtually through Virtual Video Connect. Classes are held Wednesdays at 2 p.m. during this 4-week series, which runs from February 4 through March 4.
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Feb 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Feb 25, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Mar 4, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET