Healthy Teaching Kitchen Live Cooking Class

To register or find out more information by contacting Jessica Garnett:

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program provides live cooking classes for enrolled Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home.

RECIPES INCLUDE: Hummus and Veggie Wrap-up, Crunchy Taco Salad, Un-Stuffed Pepper Skillet with Apple Walnut Salad, No-bake Cheesecakes and Chocolate Chip Chickpea Cookie Dough.

Join us in person at CVAMC or virtually through Virtual Video Connect. Classes are held Wednesdays at 2 p.m. during this 4-week series, which runs from February 4 through March 4.