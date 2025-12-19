We now offer Therapeutic Beekeeping Program for Veterans. The 2026 program begins on February 2nd.

The Honeybee Initiative for Veteran's Empowerment and Support (HIVES) program empowers Veterans to use beekeeping as a way to manage their overall well-being. HIVES allows Veterans to learn about beekeeping, try something new while doing it in a safe setting, use mindfulness practices and gain beekeeping education to increase knowledge and social

connectedness with peers.

The program is available to outpatients. Interested Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system should contact their provider to get started in the HIVES Therapeutic Beekeeping program. Register now to learn a new skill, use mindfulness practices and connect with peers. Contact Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager at to learn more.