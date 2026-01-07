Skip to Content

Introduction to Whole Health Class

Scenes of Whole Health activities.

Hear about a different way to think about your health and health care.

When:

Wed. Jan 14, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Building 4 Room B03

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Introducing a different way to approach health care through our Intro to Whole Health Class.

Whole Health is a different way to approach health care, focused on you as a WHOLE person. Living life fully and optimizing health and well-being goes beyond not being sick; it means understanding what matters to you and looking at all aspects in life that contribute to a sense of well-being. We look forward to partnering with you on the journey to Whole Health.

Located in Building 4, Room B03.
Walk-ins welcome.
No referral necessary.

Visit our website for more information and to contact our Whole Health Program Manager.

Wed. Jan 14, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Jan 28, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Feb 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 