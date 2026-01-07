Heroic Gardens at West Norriton
When:
Fri. Jan 23, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2495 General Armistead Avenue, Suite A
Norristown, PA
Cost:
Free
Working with plants can help improve your mood, concentration, self-esteem, and ability to relax.
Join us at our upcoming plant-based activities to learn more about plants, plant care and maintenance in a social setting. While you’re there, you’ll raise your awareness of self and the importance of nature.
Heroic Gardens has partnered with Coatesville VAMC to bring plant-based activity programming to our Veterans. Raise your awareness of self, the importance of nature and plants, plant care and maintenance while enjoying a positive social activity.
RSVP by contacting Angela Tribble at
Fri. Feb 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Mar 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Fri. May 22, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET