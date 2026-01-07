Skip to Content

Benefits, Boards and Courts

Assisting with discharge upgrades, VA benefits and Veterans Treatment Court.

When:

Wed. Jan 21, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Main Building Room 113

Penn State Brandywine

25 Yearsley Mill Road

Media, PA

Cost:

Free

If you are interested in hearing more about how to apply for benefits, how to upgrade your discharge from the military or how Veterans Treatment Court helps justice involved, this is a must-attend event presented by the Delaware County Suicide Prevention and Awareness Task Force Subcommittee for Veterans.. VSOs will also be on hand to file VA Benefits applications. 

VA S.A.V.E Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training will be available to participants after the panel discussion. 

Please RSVP with Shardae Wescott by Friday, January 16, 2026. 

