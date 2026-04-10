Home Firearm Safety and Defense Planning Course

This course provides education on secure storage for gun owners and available legal options for safe storage. It also provides free certification for service members, Veterans, first responders and their families.

Join us at the VFW Post 287 in Coatesville to explore how to support a Veteran in crisis and see the statistics that show firearm safety is making a difference.

Instructors: NRA Firearms Instructor, Hold My Gun Program, Coatesville VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator

Please RSVP to Shardae Wescott by calling .