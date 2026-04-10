Honoring Our Heroes: Veteran Advanced Care Planning Workshop
Need help with advanced care planning and end-of life discussions?
When:
Tue. May 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Upper Darby American Legion Post 214
American Legion Post 214
6914 Chestnut Street
Upper Darby , PA
Cost:
Free
This workshop is designed for Veterans and their families, where we’ll offer guidance and support in navigating the complexities of advanced care planning. We’ll explore important topics such as end-of-life discussions and wishes, essential estate planning documents and understanding VA burial benefits. Our goal is to empower you with the knowledge to make informed decisions for the future.
Presentation topics
Aging with Grace
How Aid and Attendance Can Help Pay for Care
Veterans Benefits Administration
Caregiver Support from Coatesville VA
Join us
This event will be at the Upper Darby American Legion Post 214.