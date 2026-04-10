Honoring Our Heroes: Veteran Advanced Care Planning Workshop

Need help with advanced care planning and end-of life discussions?

This workshop is designed for Veterans and their families, where we’ll offer guidance and support in navigating the complexities of advanced care planning. We’ll explore important topics such as end-of-life discussions and wishes, essential estate planning documents and understanding VA burial benefits. Our goal is to empower you with the knowledge to make informed decisions for the future.

Presentation topics

Aging with Grace

How Aid and Attendance Can Help Pay for Care

Veterans Benefits Administration

Caregiver Support from Coatesville VA

Join us

This event will be at the Upper Darby American Legion Post 214.