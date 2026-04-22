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DEA National Drug Prescription Take Back Day

DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day poster, April 25th, 2026.

Prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse

When:

Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Parking lot C

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

WHAT TYPES OF MEDICATIONS ARE ACCEPTED AT THE EVENT?
- All oral tablets/capsules & medication patches
- NOT able to accept syringes/sharps

WHY IS PROPER DRUG DISPOSAL IMPORTANT?
- Prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse
- Protect the environment

WHERE CAN I RETURN MY UNUSED/UNNEEDED MEDICATIONS?
The Coatesville VA Medical Center
Parking Lot C
1400 Black Horse Hill Rd
Coatesville, PA 19320

City of Coatesville Police Department
1 City Hall Place,
Coatesville PA 19320

FIND MORE LOCATIONS:
Visit Take Back Day (dea.gov)

WHAT IF I AM UNABLE TO ATTEND THE EVENT ON SATURDAY?
Certain pharmacy locations accept drugs during other times of the year.

Visit: Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations - Search Utility (usdoj.gov) by scanning this QR code to find year round disposal locations.

Coatesville VA pharmacy has mailing bags, which can be used to return medications at any time during the year—ask your primary care team if interested!

Other VA events

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