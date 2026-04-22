DEA National Drug Prescription Take Back Day
Prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse
When:
Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Parking lot C
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
WHAT TYPES OF MEDICATIONS ARE ACCEPTED AT THE EVENT?
- All oral tablets/capsules & medication patches
- NOT able to accept syringes/sharps
WHY IS PROPER DRUG DISPOSAL IMPORTANT?
- Prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse
- Protect the environment
WHERE CAN I RETURN MY UNUSED/UNNEEDED MEDICATIONS?
The Coatesville VA Medical Center
Parking Lot C
1400 Black Horse Hill Rd
Coatesville, PA 19320
City of Coatesville Police Department
1 City Hall Place,
Coatesville PA 19320
FIND MORE LOCATIONS:
Visit Take Back Day (dea.gov)
WHAT IF I AM UNABLE TO ATTEND THE EVENT ON SATURDAY?
Certain pharmacy locations accept drugs during other times of the year.
Visit: Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations - Search Utility (usdoj.gov) by scanning this QR code to find year round disposal locations.
Coatesville VA pharmacy has mailing bags, which can be used to return medications at any time during the year—ask your primary care team if interested!