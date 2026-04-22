Floral Arrangement Workshop for Women Veterans
Join us for a floral arrangement activity
When:
Sat. May 30, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Mayday Coffee Shop
123 N High St
West Chester, PA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
The event is open to enrolled Veterans and seating is limited, so register now. Sorry, no guests allowed.
Join us for a floral arrangement activity at Mayday Coffee in West Chester. Co-hosted by the Coatesville VA Medical Center Arts & Humanities Committee and Women Veterans Program, each participant will create their own floral arrangement to take home.
Women Veteran Arts Programs are designed to increase access to arts and humanities activities in our community while supporting health and well-being.
The event is open to enrolled Veterans and seating is limited, so register now. Sorry, no guests allowed.
Event Location
Mayday Coffee 123 N High Street West Chester, PA
Register Required
Registration by May 21, 2026, is required. To register, contact Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at