Floral Arrangement Workshop for Women Veterans

The event is open to enrolled Veterans and seating is limited, so register now. Sorry, no guests allowed.

Join us for a floral arrangement activity at Mayday Coffee in West Chester. Co-hosted by the Coatesville VA Medical Center Arts & Humanities Committee and Women Veterans Program, each participant will create their own floral arrangement to take home.

Women Veteran Arts Programs are designed to increase access to arts and humanities activities in our community while supporting health and well-being.

The event is open to enrolled Veterans and seating is limited, so register now. Sorry, no guests allowed.

Event Location

Mayday Coffee 123 N High Street West Chester, PA

Register Required

Registration by May 21, 2026, is required. To register, contact Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at or email angela.shaffner@va.gov. Please provide your name and contact information in your message.