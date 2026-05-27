Summer VetFest

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Join us for our free annual Veterans resource festival honoring Veterans and their families. This year we have partnered with the Chester County Veterans Affairs Office to bring together what we anticipate will be the largest gathering of Veterans community organizations in one location. Check your eligibility and enroll. Bring a friend and help them register for the benefits they’ve earned.

Enroll with VA

Check VA Benefits Eligibility

Veteran Community Groups

Education Opportunities

Job Placement Assistance

Homeless Outreach

Women Veteran Support

Justice System Support

Health and Mental Health Services

Children and families welcome! While you’re there, you and your loved ones can enjoy free entertainment.

Car show

Face painting

Balloon artist

Games and other kids activities

This rain-or-shine event takes place Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at West Chester University, Sykes Student Union, 110 W. Rosedale Avenue, West Chester 19383.

For questions, reach out to Shardae Wescott by calling or email shardae.wescott@va.gov