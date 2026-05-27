Summer VetFest
Speak with experts who provide information and services for Veterans.
When:
Sat. Jun 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Sykes Student Union Center at West Chester University
110 West Rosedale Ave.
West Chester , PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for our free annual Veterans resource festival honoring Veterans and their families. This year we have partnered with the Chester County Veterans Affairs Office to bring together what we anticipate will be the largest gathering of Veterans community organizations in one location. Check your eligibility and enroll. Bring a friend and help them register for the benefits they’ve earned.
- Enroll with VA
- Check VA Benefits Eligibility
- Veteran Community Groups
- Education Opportunities
- Job Placement Assistance
- Homeless Outreach
- Women Veteran Support
- Justice System Support
- Health and Mental Health Services
Children and families welcome! While you’re there, you and your loved ones can enjoy free entertainment.
- Car show
- Face painting
- Balloon artist
- Games and other kids activities
This rain-or-shine event takes place Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at West Chester University, Sykes Student Union, 110 W. Rosedale Avenue, West Chester 19383.
For questions, reach out to Shardae Wescott by calling