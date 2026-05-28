Veteran Advanced Care Workshop
Get empowered to make informed decisions for the future.
When:
Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2495 General Armistead Avenue, Suite A
Norristown, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us at an event for Veterans and their families where presenters from Main Line Health, Anderson Elder Law, Veterans Benefits Administration, and Coatesville VAMC will help you navigate the complexities of advanced care planning.
Presentation topics:
- Aging with Grace
- How Aid and attendance can help Pay for Care
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Caregiver Support Program
Location
West Norriton Outpatient Clinic
2495 General Armistead Avenue
Norristown, PA 19403-3647
Reserve your seat. R.S.V.P. to Shardae Wescott, Coatesville VAMC Community Engagement Partnership Coordinator (CEPC), at