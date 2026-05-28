Veteran Advanced Care Workshop

Get empowered to make informed decisions for the future.

Join us at an event for Veterans and their families where presenters from Main Line Health, Anderson Elder Law, Veterans Benefits Administration, and Coatesville VAMC will help you navigate the complexities of advanced care planning.

Presentation topics:

- Aging with Grace

- How Aid and attendance can help Pay for Care

- Veterans Benefits Administration

- Caregiver Support Program

Location

West Norriton Outpatient Clinic

2495 General Armistead Avenue

Norristown, PA 19403-3647

Reserve your seat. R.S.V.P. to Shardae Wescott, Coatesville VAMC Community Engagement Partnership Coordinator (CEPC), at .