Sound Healing Workshop
Learn about the benefits of sound healing.
When:
Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for this 90 minute workshop .The first 30-45 minutes include time for learning and engaged discussion about sound healing and its various benefits. The remaining time will be spent with participants enjoying a relaxing sound bath featuring vocals and instruments such as hand drums, sound bowls, chimes, tuning forks, and tingshas.
Any e nrolled Veterans should pre-register by June 8th by emailing Angela Shaffner at angela.shaffner@va.gov or by calling