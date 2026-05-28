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Sound Healing Workshop

Sound Healing Workshop logo with date June 11, 2026.

Learn about the benefits of sound healing.

When:

Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Join us for this  90 minute  workshop .The first 30-45 minutes include time for learning and engaged discussion about sound healing and its various benefits. The remaining time will be spent with participants enjoying a relaxing sound bath featuring vocals and instruments such as hand drums, sound bowls, chimes, tuning forks, and tingshas.

Any e nrolled Veterans should pre-register by June 8th by emailing Angela Shaffner at angela.shaffner@va.gov or by calling extension  6813. 
 

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