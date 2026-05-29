Home Town Heroes Food Drive
Donate to our home town heroes.
When:
Fri. Jul 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 57 Loading Dock
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Support our home town heroes by making a voluntary donation to the Lincoln's Promise Pantry between June 22 and July 3. Help us keep our shelves stocked from the Fourth of July through the summer months. If you have questions about what and how to donate, call the food pantry staff at
Thank you for supporting those who served.