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Home Town Heroes Food Drive

Graphic for Home Town Heroes Food Drive with stars.

Donate to our home town heroes.

When:

Fri. Jul 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 57 Loading Dock

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Support our home town heroes by making a voluntary donation to the Lincoln's Promise Pantry between June 22 and July 3. Help us keep our shelves stocked from the Fourth of July through the summer months. If you have questions about what and how to donate, call the food pantry staff at

Thank you for supporting those who served. 

 

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