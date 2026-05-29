Cardiovascular Nutrition Class
Enroll now for this 8 class series featuring the D.A.S.H eating plan.
When:
Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
To enroll a Veteran ask for a cardiovascular nutrition consult or call
This online series featuring the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension or D.A.S.H eating plan starts July 2, holds sessions every first and third Thursday and ends October 15. Courses are presented through VA Video Connect.
Class Schedule
July 2 DASH introduction
July 16 The DASH success research
August 6 Make DASH work
August 2o Sodium content
September 3 Plate monitoring
September 17 Stay on track monitoring
October 1 Salt reduction ideas
October 15 Food category comparisons
To enroll a Veteran ask for a cardiovascular nutrition consult or call
Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET