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Cardiovascular Nutrition Class

a table with objects such as a bowl of fruits, beans and nuts sitting next to a machine showing vital signs

Enroll now for this 8 class series featuring the D.A.S.H eating plan.

When:

Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

To enroll a Veteran ask for a cardiovascular nutrition consult or call for more information. 

This online series featuring the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension or D.A.S.H eating plan starts July 2, holds sessions every first and third Thursday and ends October 15.  Courses are presented through VA Video Connect. 

Class Schedule

July 2                      DASH introduction

July 16                    The DASH success research

August 6                Make DASH work

August 2o              Sodium content

September 3        Plate monitoring

September 17     Stay on track monitoring

October 1              Salt reduction ideas

October 15           Food category comparisons

 

To enroll a Veteran ask for a cardiovascular nutrition consult or call for more information. 

 

Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Thu. Oct 1, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

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