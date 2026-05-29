Cardiovascular Nutrition Class

This is an online event.

Enroll now for this 8 class series featuring the D.A.S.H eating plan.

To enroll a Veteran ask for a cardiovascular nutrition consult or call for more information.

This online series featuring the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension or D.A.S.H eating plan starts July 2, holds sessions every first and third Thursday and ends October 15. Courses are presented through VA Video Connect.

Class Schedule

July 2 DASH introduction

July 16 The DASH success research

August 6 Make DASH work

August 2o Sodium content

September 3 Plate monitoring

September 17 Stay on track monitoring

October 1 Salt reduction ideas

October 15 Food category comparisons

To enroll a Veteran ask for a cardiovascular nutrition consult or call for more information.