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Job Fair: RNs, LPNs and NAs

Smiling nurse in blue scrubs stands in hospital.

Looking for an opportunity to care for Veterans?

When:

Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 38 Room B02

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Coatesville VA is hiring registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and nursing assistants (NAs).  

We offer:

  • Retirement and Thrift Savings Plan (401K) options
  • Paid annual and sick leave; 11 federal holidays
  • Competitive pay, benefits and insurance options
  • Low patient ratios
  • An opportunity to care for Veterans

Bring your current resume to Building 38 Room B02 and be prepared to provide three references. 

Have questions? Email VHACOANursingCareers@va.gov

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