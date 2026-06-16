Job Fair: RNs, LPNs and NAs
Looking for an opportunity to care for Veterans?
When:
Thu. Jul 9, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 38 Room B02
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Coatesville VA is hiring registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and nursing assistants (NAs).
We offer:
- Retirement and Thrift Savings Plan (401K) options
- Paid annual and sick leave; 11 federal holidays
- Competitive pay, benefits and insurance options
- Low patient ratios
- An opportunity to care for Veterans
Bring your current resume to Building 38 Room B02 and be prepared to provide three references.
Have questions? Email VHACOANursingCareers@va.gov