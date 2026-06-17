Courts, Boards, Benefits and Bail Event

Need assistance with discharge upgrades, VA benefits treatment court and court support at no cost?

If you are interested in hearing more about how to upgrade your discharge from the military; how to apply for

benefits with a less than honorable discharge; how Veterans Treatment Court helps justice involved Veterans; or

to find out if you are eligible for free court support and bail, then this event is for you!

Open to Veterans and their families. A Veteran service officer will also be on hand to file VA Benefits Applications.VA S.A.V.E Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training will be available to participants after the panel discussion.

Please RSVP with Shardae Wescott by calling by Monday, June 22, 2026.