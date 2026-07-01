Skip to Content

Zentangle Workshop

Graphic with intricate white patterns on left and blue "Zenangle Workshop" text on right.

Reduce stress, enhance focus and boost creativity with Zentangle.

When:

Thu. Jul 30, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 38 Room B02

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Enrolled outpatient Veterans are welcome to register for a Zentangle workshop. The 1.5 hour workshop introduces utilizing Zentangle as a coping skill to reduce stress, enhance focus and boost creativity. Zentangle is a meditative drawing method that is easy to learn and offers an active mindfulness practice. Veterans will be provided with their own kit to continue utilizing this skill and practice beyond the workshop.

Pre-register with Angela Shaffner by July 23, 2026 by emailing her at Angela.shaffner@va.gov or call .

Other VA events

Last updated: 