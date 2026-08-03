Join us for the Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk at our Coatesville VA campus on September 19, 2026. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. on race day and the race starts at 9 a.m. Hang around after you finish to cheer on everyone else and collect your medals and awards. All walkers and runners are welcome.

This is a rain or shine event.

Free registration for Veterans and active duty service members! See more details and register now!