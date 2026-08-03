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Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk

Poster for Coatesville VA Suicide Prevention 5K Run/Walk on September 19, 2026.

Free registration for Veterans and active duty service members.

When:

Sat. Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Parking Lot D

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk at our Coatesville VA campus on September 19, 2026. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. on race day and the race starts at 9 a.m. Hang around after you finish to cheer on everyone else and collect your medals and awards. All walkers and runners are welcome.

This is a rain or shine event.

Free registration for Veterans and active duty service members! See more details and register now!

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