Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk
Free registration for Veterans and active duty service members.
When:
Sat. Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Parking Lot D
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Strides to Prevent Suicide 5K Run/Walk at our Coatesville VA campus on September 19, 2026. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. on race day and the race starts at 9 a.m. Hang around after you finish to cheer on everyone else and collect your medals and awards. All walkers and runners are welcome.
This is a rain or shine event.
Free registration for Veterans and active duty service members! See more details and register now!