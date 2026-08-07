National Tattoo Story Day - Every Picture Tells a Story

Tell the story of your tattoo

Email Angela Shaffner at angela.shaffner@va.gov or call extension 6813 to register.

Enrolled outpatient Veterans are welcome to register for Every Picture Tells a Story - National Tattoo Story Day workshops.

Veterans will learn how to craft their story and then will tell their story during the second session. Participants will have homework but individual support is available.

Veterans must attend both sessions: September 9th and September 26th from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Seats are limited.