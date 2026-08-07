National Tattoo Story Day - Every Picture Tells a Story
Tell the story of your tattoo
When:
Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Email Angela Shaffner at angela.shaffner@va.gov or call
Enrolled outpatient Veterans are welcome to register for Every Picture Tells a Story - National Tattoo Story Day workshops.
Veterans will learn how to craft their story and then will tell their story during the second session. Participants will have homework but individual support is available.
Veterans must attend both sessions: September 9th and September 26th from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Seats are limited.