August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day. The year’s theme “25 Years On. Still Needed.” There will be an information booth on August 27th in the building 3 patient waiting area providing naloxone education and handouts on overdose and suicide prevention.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people around the world are lost to overdoses. Others survive but suffer permanent injury, with devastating impact to their families and friends. You may have been affected in some way. It could easily happen to someone you love.



For too long, the overdose crisis has been hidden in the shadows. International Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity for us to talk about and prevent overdose in our community. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose saves lives. It is important we keep spreading awareness to aim to educate our communities. In addition to spreading awareness about the life-saving medication naloxone. We will have an information booth on Thursday August 27, 2026 in Building 3, patient waiting area, providing education on naloxone and handouts regarding overdose and suicide prevention for Veterans.