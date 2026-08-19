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Community Mental Health Summit

Graphic: 2026 Community Mental Health Summit presented by Conroe VA Medical Center.

Interested in hearing more about our recovery-oriented services?

When:

Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 38 Room 224

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register by using the link or by calling Rebecca Hyman at .

This Coatesville VA Medical Center event is open to VA staff, Veterans, family members, and community stakeholders, and offers information and education on recovery-oriented services available through the Coatesville VA Medical Center. 

Scheduled Presentations

  • Social Connectedness: The Power of Connection to Support Whole Health
  • Relationship Health and Safety
  • Spirituality and Resilience
  • How Community Partnerships Help Prevent Veteran Suicide

 

Participation options

  • Attend in person. Register early space is limited. Then join us in Building 38, room 224.
  • You may also attend via Microsoft Teams.

Other VA events

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