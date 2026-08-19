Community Mental Health Summit
Interested in hearing more about our recovery-oriented services?
When:
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 38 Room 224
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Register by using the link or by calling Rebecca Hyman at
This Coatesville VA Medical Center event is open to VA staff, Veterans, family members, and community stakeholders, and offers information and education on recovery-oriented services available through the Coatesville VA Medical Center.
Scheduled Presentations
- Social Connectedness: The Power of Connection to Support Whole Health
- Relationship Health and Safety
- Spirituality and Resilience
- How Community Partnerships Help Prevent Veteran Suicide
Participation options
- Attend in person. Register early space is limited. Then join us in Building 38, room 224.
- You may also attend via Microsoft Teams.