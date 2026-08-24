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HUD-VASH Landlord Fair

Landlords Invited HUD-VASH Landlord Fair graphic with house and keys.

Can you provide suitable long-term stable housing to Veterans?

When:

Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Chester County Government Services Center

601 Westtown Road

West Chester, PA

Cost:

Free

Landlords can give back to men and women who served our country by providing suitable long-term stable housing to Veterans who have previously experienced homelessness. Join us for a landlord Fair and learn about the resources and tools available to support and guide landlords and Veterans.  

 

Talk with and learn about 

  • Housing and Urban Development (HUD- VASH) program
  • Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grants and partners
  • Coatesville VA Homeless Program

The fair will be held at the Chester County Government Services Center at 601 Westtown Road in West Chester. Reach out to Maura Marchese  at  or email Maura.Marchese@va.gov with any questions about the event. 

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