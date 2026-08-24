HUD-VASH Landlord Fair
Can you provide suitable long-term stable housing to Veterans?
When:
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Chester County Government Services Center
601 Westtown Road
West Chester, PA
Cost:
Free
Landlords can give back to men and women who served our country by providing suitable long-term stable housing to Veterans who have previously experienced homelessness. Join us for a landlord Fair and learn about the resources and tools available to support and guide landlords and Veterans.
Talk with and learn about
- Housing and Urban Development (HUD- VASH) program
- Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grants and partners
- Coatesville VA Homeless Program
The fair will be held at the Chester County Government Services Center at 601 Westtown Road in West Chester. Reach out to Maura Marchese at