HUD-VASH Landlord Fair

Landlords can give back to men and women who served our country by providing suitable long-term stable housing to Veterans who have previously experienced homelessness. Join us for a landlord Fair and learn about the resources and tools available to support and guide landlords and Veterans.

Talk with and learn about

Housing and Urban Development (HUD- VASH) program

Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) grants and partners

Coatesville VA Homeless Program

The fair will be held at the Chester County Government Services Center at 601 Westtown Road in West Chester. Reach out to Maura Marchese at or email Maura.Marchese@va.gov with any questions about the event.