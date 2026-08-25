Nursing Job Fair

Looking for a career rooted in service? Join us.

Coatesville VA is hiring registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and nursing assistants (NAs).

We offer:

- Retirement and Thrift Savings Plan (401K) options

- Paid annual and sick leave; 11 federal holidays

- Competitive pay, benefits and insurance options

- Low patient ratios

- An opportunity to care for Veterans!

Bring your current resume to Building 38 Room B02 and be prepared to provide three references.

Have questions? Email VHACOANursingCareers@va.gov