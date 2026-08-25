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Nursing Job Fair

Smiling nurse in blue scrubs stands in hospital.

Looking for a career rooted in service? Join us.

When:

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 38 Room B02

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Coatesville VA is hiring registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and nursing assistants (NAs).

We offer:
- Retirement and Thrift Savings Plan (401K) options
- Paid annual and sick leave; 11 federal holidays
- Competitive pay, benefits and insurance options
- Low patient ratios
- An opportunity to care for Veterans!

Bring your current resume to Building 38 Room B02 and be prepared to provide three references.

Have questions? Email VHACOANursingCareers@va.gov

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