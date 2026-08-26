Unhoused Veteran Stand Down

Are you homeless or at risk of being evicted?

Are you a homeless Veteran? Or are you facing eviction Chester County, Delaware County, or Montgomery County? The Homeless Stand Down brings together Coatesville VAMC, other local government agencies, and community service organizations to offer a wide range of critical resources promoting health, stability and self-sufficiency for Veterans.

Join us at the TriCounty Active Adult Center to get information on and connect with:

Eviction prevention, emergency housing and legal aid.

Homeless Veterans will have access to resources like food pantry, hygiene, and clothing items.

Health screenings and medical referrals.

VA enrollment, VA health care, and VA mental health care.

Transportation

Need transportation to the Stand Down? Call Brad Steese at Coatesville VAMC Homeless Outreach at or email VHACOAHomelessOutreach@va.gov. Pick-up locations in Montgomery County will be announced at a later date.

Donations

To donate items or money for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, please contact Jennifer Lilly, CDCE Chief, at or email Jennifer.Lilly2@va.gov.

If you know a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of being evicted, encourage them to call the Homeless Outreach Department today at .