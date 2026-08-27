DIY Wood Sign and Wood Project Workshop
Join fellow Veterans at a DIY wood painting project.
When:
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Downingtown Board & Brush
142 Wallace Avenue
Suite 102
Downingtown , PA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering.
Join fellow Veterans at Board & Brush in Downingtown to complete a DIY project. Browse the gallery of projects and select your design when you register using the "Register & Pay" process to enroll.
Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering.
Join fellow Veterans at Board & Brush in Downingtown to complete a DIY project. Browse the gallery of projects and select your design when you register using the "Register & Pay" process to enroll.
Registration
Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering. Register now for workshop #2 which is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fee will show as $0, then consent to the vendor policies. Use Access code “DIY.” You will receive a confirmation email from the vendor.
Light refreshments will be served. Please arrive to the event by the start time wearing comfortable clothes for crafting.
Event Location
Downingtown Board & Brush
142 Wallace Avenue, Suite 102
Downingtown, PA 19335
Please direct any questions to Angela Shaffner at 610-384-7711, ext. 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov