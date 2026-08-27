DIY Wood Sign and Wood Project Workshop

Join fellow Veterans at Board & Brush in Downingtown to complete a DIY project. Browse the gallery of projects and select your design when you register using the "Register & Pay" process to enroll.

Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering.

Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering.

Join fellow Veterans at Board & Brush in Downingtown to complete a DIY project. Browse the gallery of projects and select your design when you register using the "Register & Pay" process to enroll.

Registration

Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering. Register now for workshop #2 which is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fee will show as $0, then consent to the vendor policies. Use Access code “DIY.” You will receive a confirmation email from the vendor.

Light refreshments will be served. Please arrive to the event by the start time wearing comfortable clothes for crafting.

Event Location

Downingtown Board & Brush

142 Wallace Avenue, Suite 102

Downingtown, PA 19335

Please direct any questions to Angela Shaffner at 610-384-7711, ext. 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov

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