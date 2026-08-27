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DIY Wood Sign and Wood Project Workshop

Collage of various wooden signs, including a USA logo, flowers, shamrocks, and fruits.

Join fellow Veterans at a DIY wood painting project.

When:

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Downingtown Board & Brush

142 Wallace Avenue

Suite 102

Downingtown , PA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering.

Join fellow Veterans at Board & Brush in Downingtown to complete a DIY project. Browse the gallery of projects and select your design when you register using the "Register & Pay" process to enroll.

Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering.

Join fellow Veterans at Board & Brush in Downingtown to complete a DIY project. Browse the gallery of projects and select your design when you register using the "Register & Pay" process to enroll.

Registration 
Registration by September 15th is required. Each workshop is open to 10 participants, and each participant may attend just one offering. Register now for workshop #2 which is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fee will show as $0, then consent to the vendor policies. Use Access code “DIY.” You will receive a confirmation email from the vendor.

Light refreshments will be served. Please arrive to the event by the start time wearing comfortable clothes for crafting.

Event Location

Downingtown Board & Brush
142 Wallace Avenue, Suite 102
Downingtown, PA 19335

Please direct any questions to Angela Shaffner at 610-384-7711, ext. 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov

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